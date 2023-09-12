Morocco earthquake: Experts say powerful magnitude-6.8 quake 'not unexpected'

But that peace was shattered over the weekend, as it was hit by a devastating magnitude-6.8 earthquake.

How common are earthquakes in Morocco?

The powerful earthquake was caused by a collision between the African and Eurasian plates.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said a quake with a magnitude higher than six has not been recorded within 500 kilometres of the site since its records began in 1900.

"Earthquakes in the magnitude-6 range are more common in the northern part of Morocco near the Mediterranean Sea, where a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck in February 2004, and a magnitude-6.3 in January 2016," the USGS summary of the event said.

But Mark Quigley, who is an Associate Professor of Earthquake Science at the University of Melbourne, said that doesn't mean the area is not prone to such disasters

"Just because there hasn't been an earthquake of the same magnitude in the instrumental period, does not mean that there won't be plenty of geological evidence for earthquakes that have broken the crust in that area in the past," Dr Quigley said.

"It's an area that we know can — and as we've just seen through this event, will — produce earthquakes of this magnitude."

Geoscience Australia's Hadi Ghasemi agreed.

"They are not frequent, but certainly they are not unexpected," Dr Ghasemi said.

"Since 1900, there have been at least nine magnitude-5 earthquakes within this 500 kilometre radius of this recent event.

"So, certainly there are events happening in that region."

In 1960, a magnitude-5.8 earthquake in Agadir, in western Morocco killed 12,000-15,000 people.

Dr Quigley said the mountains where Oukaimeden is located were formed by shifting plates in the region.

"It's not a surprise or a shock, because there's lots of seismicity in this region," he said.

He said this quake was in response to tectonic plate motions as the African and Eurasian plates bump against each other.

The USGS said the earthquake occurred in the African plate, approximately 550km south of where the African and Eurasian plates bump against each other.

"It's a bit peripheral to the main part of the plate boundary. But the mountains that are built in that region are a consequence of plate tectonics," Dr Quigley said.

He likened the earthquake to the one that shook Christchurch in 2011, which was also some distance from the fault line.

"This is kind of analogous in some ways to the earthquake sequence in Christchurch, in New Zealand, which is not right on the main plate boundary fault, but is hundreds of kilometres away," he said.

"It just highlights how plate boundaries can have these large earthquakes on the fringes, which can cause lots of damage and create challenges and so on."

How devastating was this earthquake?

Based on the size of the earthquake and the number of people living nearby, the USGS estimates fatalities will be between 1,000 and 10,000.

The official death toll of the earthquake is already at more than 2,400.

The USGS estimates economic losses would be between zero to 8 per cent GDP of Morocco, running into billions of dollars.

It designated the disaster a "red alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses".

"High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread," the USGS said.

"Past red alerts have required a national or international response."

Why was it so destructive?

The magnitude and shallowness of the earthquake, coupled with the number of people and the style of buildings in the area, have combined to make it particularly devastating.

The USGS said the quake was "relatively shallow" at 26km below the surface, while the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre measured it at 12km below the surface — making it a crustal earthquake.

Crustal earthquakes generate more waves because of their proximity to the earth's surface, making them powerful, like the deadly quake felt in Indonesia's West Java, in November last year.

Dr Quigley said the terrain in Morocco where the quake occurred would have amplified the shaking.

"When we get a crustal earthquake of this magnitude, it releases a lot of energy … and the energy that it releases can be amplified, for example, in softer sediments like in Marrakech," he said.

He said the USGS estimated the level of shaking was between 20 and 40 per cent of gravity.

"That might not mean much to you … [but] we typically think of thresholds for starting to get building damage between 10 and 20 per cent of gravity," he said.

"So the strength of shaking in Marrakech was certainly sufficient to cause building collapses and deaths."

Civil and Environmental Engineering Professor Mehrdad Sasani from America's Northeastern University said the region predominantly used two types of building methods, neither of which were designed to withstand this sort of earthquake.

The first uses sun-dried bricks — a square-shaped mixture of clay and mud and other materials, that dates back centuries.

"It would crumble very rapidly," in the event of a major earthquake, Professor Sasani told the university's news service.

He said the second type of buildings used non-reinforced masonry, using fired masonry.

"If you want to make a masonry or brick structure resilient or resistant to earthquakes, you have to have steel reinforcing bars throughout the structure," he said.

For parts of the centuries-old Medina of Marrakech, which became a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1985, for its "impressive number of masterpieces of architecture and art", it is devastating.

Will there be aftershocks?

The USGS has already recorded two aftershocks, one which closely followed the main quake and another more than a day after.

GeoScience Australia's Hadi Ghasemi said there had probably been many smaller aftershocks, which had not been detected due to poor network coverage by local seismic stations.

"There has been at least two aftershocks — the largest one was close to magnitude five," Dr Ghasemi said.

"The aftershocks are always the possibility, but as a rule of thumb, the largest aftershocks tend to occur at the earliest stages of the aftershock sequences and the number and frequency, they start to just fade away as time goes by."

