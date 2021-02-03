Miracle twin baby girls born as TC Ana hit Fiji

On Sunday, the Fiji Military Forces received a call about the woman who had gone into labour and was unable to reach Labasa Hospital due to heavy flooding.

The woman and her husband travelled through floodwaters and walked through bushes before they were picked up by soldiers and taken to their camp.

Dr Mere Batibasaga, the wife of one of the soldiers, safely delivered the twin baby girls.

When the floodwaters receded, the babies and their mother were taken to Labasa Hospital.

Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said, “I Thank God that this new mother and her daughters are safe.”

“The story of their courage and of the quick actions of our authorities has given us all a powerful dose of hope amid this difficult chapter for Fiji; hope that no storm can ever wash away.”

The babies and their mother are reported to be healthy and well.

Photo supplied