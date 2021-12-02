Michigan school shooting: Student kills four and wounds seven

The victims were named as Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Hana St Juliana, 14. A fourth student - Justin Shilling, 17 - died on Wednesday.

Police allege the suspect, a pupil at the school, used a handgun that his father had bought on Friday.

No motive has yet been identified. A police update is expected on Wednesday.

Students have described hiding under desks during the attack.

Some students had reportedly stayed at home on Tuesday because of safety concerns.

Police received the first emergency calls from the high school in the town of Oxford, about 40 miles (65km) from Detroit, at 12:51 local time (17:51GMT).

Within minutes, more than 100 calls had been placed to emergency services.

Officials say the suspect surrendered five minutes after police were called when officers confronted the teenager in a school corridor.

No shots were fired during the arrest, and the suspect was not injured, police said, adding that he was carrying a semi-automatic handgun that still contained seven rounds of ammunition at the time.

The precise sequence of events remains unclear, but police said they believed the youth had carried the weapon into school in a backpack, and had emerged from a bathroom brandishing the gun.

Three students died in the attack: two girls, Madisyn Baldwin and Hana St Juliana, and Tate Myre, who died in a local deputy's car before the officer could get him to the hospital.

More than 32,000 people have signed an online petition to rename the school's stadium after Tate, who was one of Michigan's most promising young American footballers.