Marley Brothers' First Joint Tour

The Marley Brothers, sons of reggae legend Bob Marley, are set to embark on their first joint concert tour in 20 years. Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani, and Damian Marley will reunite for "The Legacy Tour," spanning 22 dates across North America.

Kicking off on September 5, 2024, at Vancouver’s Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park, the tour will visit major cities including Phoenix, Austin, Cincinnati, New York City, Toronto, and Atlanta, concluding on October 5 at the FPL Solar Amphitheatre in Miami.

This tour marks a significant reunion for the Marley siblings, offering fans a blend of their individual hits and their father's iconic classics. The announcement comes on the heels of Julian Marley's recent Grammy win for Best Reggae Album with his latest work, "Colors Of Royal."

Collectively, the brothers boast 22 Grammy Awards. Ziggy Marley has secured eight Grammys, including seven for 'Best Reggae Album'.

Stephen Marley, the most awarded among the siblings, matches Ziggy with eight Grammys, having produced several acclaimed albums including Damian Marley's "Halfway Tree" and "Welcome to Jamrock." Fans can expect a powerful mix of the brothers’ latest hits and their father’s timeless classics.

