This has resulted to a lot of areas being flooded such as the entrance to nearby villages namely Lavusa, Vunayasi and Dratabu.

Parts of Nadi Town and the back road remain flooded.

Police officers have also been spotted in numbers to be patrolling the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 03F can intensify into a category one Tropical Cyclone today as it continues to move south-southwest at about 20km/hr.