Israeli military dismisses two officers over deadly drone strikes on World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the officers had mishandled critical information and violated the army's rules of engagement.

The findings of a retired general's investigation into the killings on Monday marked an embarrassing admission by Israel, which faces growing accusations from key allies, including the United States, of not doing enough to protect Gaza's civilians from its war with Hamas.

The findings are likely to renew scepticism over the Israeli military's decision-making.

Palestinians, aid groups and human rights organisations have repeatedly accused Israeli forces of firing recklessly at civilians throughout the conflict — a charge Israel denies.

"It's a tragedy," the military's spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, told reporters.

"It's a serious event that we are responsible for and it shouldn't have happened and we will make sure that it won't happen again."

With pressure mounting on Israel to hold itself accountable, Rear Admiral Hagari and other officials late on Thursday local time shared with reporters the results of the military's uncommonly speedy and detailed investigation.

