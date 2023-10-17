Israel prepares to evacuate residents

Now — they are makeshift morgues for victims of the Israel-Gaza war.

Health officials in the Gaza Strip have resorted to storing the bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli air strikes in ice cream freezer trucks because moving them to hospitals is too risky and cemeteries are short of space.

"The hospital morgue can only take 10 bodies, so we have brought in ice cream freezers from the ice cream factories in order to store the huge numbers of [dead]," said Dr Yasser Ali of the Shuhada Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir Al-Balah.

Struggling to cope with growing numbers of injured, hospitals across Gaza are running short of supplies — and now, fuel.

More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed — the vast majority civilians — in the October 7 attacks by Hamas militants.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,750 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched counter strikes.

Some 400 of the 950 Israeli civilian bodies sent to the National Centre of Forensic Medicine following the Hamas attacks remain unidentified.

"The amount of charred bodies that we receive now, the proportion is high," Dr Chen Kugel, the head of the centre, said.

"I don't know how long it will take."

He said there were DNA, dental records and CT scans to help identify the dead.

Hamas says ground invasion 'doesn't scare us'

The threat of an Israeli ground invasion of the blockaded Gaza Strip "doesn't scare us and we are ready for it", Abu Obeideh, the spokesman of Hamas' military wing, said.

In a televised statement, he said Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades were holding 200 people captive, with about 50 others held by other "resistance factions and in other places".

"The threat of the occupation [Israel] to launch a ground offensive against our people doesn't scare us and we are ready for it," Abu Obeideh said ahead of an expected Israeli invasion more than a week into war.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said earlier Monday Israel had been able to confirm and notify the relatives of 199 people held captives in Gaza.

According to Abu Obeideh, "we will release the foreign prisoners when conditions are ripe".

He said at least 22 hostages taken from Israel had been killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza.

Fuel at hospitals in Gaza expected to last 24 hours

Reserves of fuel at all hospitals across the Gaza Strip are expected to last only around 24 more hours, putting thousands of patients at risk, the United Nations humanitarian office (OCHA) said on Monday.

"The shutdown of backup generators would place the lives of thousands of patients at risk," OCHA said on its website.

OCHA also said that heavy Israeli bombardments of Gaza, from air, land and sea, had continued "almost uninterrupted".

Palestinians in Gaza said Israel's most recent bombing campaign was the heaviest since it launched its retaliatory attacks last week.

Bombardment was especially heavy in Gaza City, with air strikes hitting the areas around two of the city's main hospitals, they said.

Israeli aircraft bombed areas around Gaza City's Al-Quds hospital early on Monday, and ambulances at the facility were unable to move due to the strikes, Palestinian media reported.

Israel on Saturday gave the hospital a warning to evacuate, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, which said it could not move sick and injured people out of the facility.

Israel moves residents away from Lebanon border

Israel has activated a plan to evacuate residents of 28 villages within two kilometres of the Lebanese border, the Israel Defence Forces and the ministry of defence said in a statement on Monday.

They will be moved to state-subsidised guest houses.

One of the villages, Shtula, came under a Hezbollah missile attack on Sunday.

Israeli media said a civilian was killed.

Egypt-Gaza border crossing open 'for a limited time'

The US embassy in Israel posted an update on its website regarding media reports that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt would open Monday from 9am local time (5pm AEDT).

"We anticipate that the situation at the Rafah crossing will remain fluid and unpredictable and it is unclear whether, or for how long, travellers will be permitted to transit the crossing," the embassy's statement said.

"If you assess it to be safe, you may wish to move closer to the Rafah border crossing – there may be very little notice if the crossing opens and it may only open for a limited time."

The opening of the crossing would allow aid into Gaza and allow foreign nationals out of Palestinian territory.

However, Egypt on Monday said Israel was not cooperating with delivery of aid into Gaza and evacuations of foreign passport holders.

A government spokesperson in Cairo said the Rafah crossing was not officially closed, but was made inoperable due to Israeli air strikes on the Gaza side.

"There is an urgent need to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza," Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told reporters, adding that talks with Israel had not been fruitful.

"Until now the Israeli government has not taken a position on opening the Rafah crossing from the Gaza side to allow the entrance of assistance and exit of citizens of third countries."

No electricity to pump water into Gaza

Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz said the country has decided to resume supplying water to southern Gaza.

But it's not clear how much this will help ease water shortages, given there is no electricity available to pump supplies to where they are needed.

Juliette Touma from the United Nations says water is desperately needed.

"Basic supplies are running out. They are even running out for the United Nations," she says.

"I just spoke to our people south of the Gaza Strip and they are having to ration even drinking water and we've got to get supplies in before it's too late.

"People are going to probably started dying of dehydration."

US condemns alleged Islamophobic hate crime

US President Joe Biden released a statement in response to news of the stabbing death of Wadea Al-Fayoume, a six-year-old Palestinian boy in Illinois.

A 71-year-old man has been charged with a hate crime, with police alleging he attacked the boy and the boy's mother because of their Islamic faith.

Mr Biden's statement said he and wife Jill "were shocked and sickened to learn of the brutal murder".

Earlier, Mr Biden was asked on 60 Minutes if the Israel-Gaza war raised the threat of terrorism in the US and he said he had met with Homeland Security and the FBI to prevent hate crimes against Jews.

