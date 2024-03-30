How has Good Friday been marked across the globe?

The day sparks an outpouring of devotion from Christians across the globe, some even go as far as being nailed to a cross.

Here's how it has been marked across the world.

Pope presides over mass

Pope Francis presided over mass on Good Friday at the Vatican.

The 87-year-old, who has mobility and respiratory issues, arrived in St Peter's with a wheelchair.

Good Friday mass is one of the few services in which the pope does not deliver a homily.

He will read a message to the world from the central balcony of St Peter's on Sunday.

Crucified for the 35th time

In the Philippines, devout Catholics were nailed to crosses in sweltering heat.

Around 20,000 Filipino and foreign tourists flocked to San Pedro Cutud village north of the capital Manila for the annual event.

Ruben Enaje, 63, was crucified for the 35th time.

"While I was walking, all I was thinking about was how Jesus felt while he was carrying his crosses," he said.

"I can't tell for how long I can do this — my body is also getting old."

The Catholic Church disapproves of people being nailed to crosses.

In Germany, actors took part in a less gruesome re-enactment of Jesus Christ's crucifixion, in what is an annual event.

Actors dressed as Roman soldiers and Jesus made their way through the streets of Bensheim in Germany's south.

The tradition started among Italian migrants in the 1980s.

Jerusalem commemorates as war continues

With the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Gaza war, Christians in Jerusalem's old town took part in Good Friday processions.

The old town of Jerusalem is the holiest place for Christians, where it's believed Jesus often preached, was crucified and later resurrected.

Worshippers prayed in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, thought to be the burial place of Jesus.

Easter processions also took place in Harare in Zimbabwe, where Catholics carried crosses to commemorate Good Friday.

In Paris, priests took part in a Stations of the Cross procession outside the Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Story by ABC News