Global warming may be slowing Earth's spin and affecting how we keep time

For decades, experts have been trying to reconcile the precise time, as set by atomic clocks, with the somewhat unreliable speed at which the Earth spins.

Since 1972, authorities have added 27 leap seconds to our time standard – UTC, or Co-ordinated Universal Time – to compensate for a slow-down in the Earth's spin caused largely by the pull of the Moon on the oceans known as "tidal friction".

Keeping UTC in step with the Earth's rotation means, among other things, that we can expect the Sun to come up at a particular time in the morning, and astronomers can easily work out when to point their telescopes at a particular part of the sky.

But the addition of leap seconds happens at irregular intervals, with just six months' notice, causing a headache for global technology systems – from power grids to financial markets, and from satellites to social media networks.

Recently however, Earth's spin has sped up suggesting we might need to remove a second from UTC, rather than add one to it.

This has caused widespread concern that computers might not cope well with this "negative leap second" and there could be unprecedented disruption to global systems.

But what if this dreaded negative leap second was postponed – even for just a few years?

A new study, published in the journal Nature, suggests we may well get such a delay from the melting of Earth's ice caps, which are having a slowing effect on the planet's rotation.

Melting ice putting the brakes on Earth's spin

Duncan Agnew, a professor of geophysics at the University of California, San Diego, set out to model all the factors impacting the speed of Earth's rotation.

Some factors cause the Earth to spin faster, others cause it to slow down, and their net effect should explain the speed the planet spins at.

"It's almost a book-keeping exercise," Professor Agnew said.

His work adds weight to the idea the recent speeding up of Earth's rotation is due to changes in the Earth's liquid core.

On the other hand, apart from tidal friction, he found another factor slowing the Earth's spin was the increased rate of polar melting, mostly from the Greenland ice cap but also from Antarctica.

So how does that work?

As polar ice melts, more water flows towards the equator and the impact can be likened to a figure skater who stretches out their arms and legs to slow down.

The slowing is due to a property of spinning systems called conservation of angular momentum.

"Because the shape of the Earth is changing, that causes the rotation to vary," Professor Agnew said.

"That was the most interesting result," he said.

He found the Earth was spinning ahead of the atomic clock and this would eventually require a leap second to be removed from UTC, in order to keep the two with a second of each other.

But Professor Agnew also found the impact of the Earth's melting polar ice has postponed the need for this negative leap second by three years.

According to his modelling, a second will need to be removed from UTC in 2029, rather than 2026.

"If global warming hadn't occurred over the last 30 years, we'd be very close to a negative leap second already."

The spectre of the negative leap second

The practice of adjusting UTC with leap seconds was put in place in a time before the internet.

In the '70s, it was important UTC matched the period of the Earth's rotation for purposes of celestial navigation, Patrizia Tavella, who is in charge of UTC at France's Bureau International des Poids et Measures (BIPM), said.

But since the advent of GPS and precise technologies that rely on atomic time, adjusting UTC has become a greater headache.

Adding leap seconds has led to computer glitches with widespread effects, including outages on social media site Reddit and Qantas servers in 2012, and web services company Cloudflare in 2017.

There's also little standardisation around how organisations adjust to UTC changes, with companies like Meta and Google taking different approaches.

"All that creates a great confusion on what time it is on the day of the leap seconds," Dr Tavella said.

Subtracting a second could cause unprecedented problems.

"There are systems which have not been designed for this case, and the risk of failure is surely a concern for all the users and the metrologists."

Dr Tavella welcomed Professor Agnew's findings that climate change has delayed the need for a negative leap second.

"If confirmed, it can be good news, as we have more time to study and take a sound decision on the future of the UTC."

