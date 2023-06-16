Freight Train and Truck Collision in Katherine - Witnesses Describe Dramatic Scene

The collision resulted in significant damage and injuries, but fortunately, no fatalities were reported. As recovery efforts begin, rail operator Aurizon expects rail services to resume by late Saturday. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the collision.

Simone Siedel, the manager of Phoenix Spelling Yards in Cossack, Katherine, described the chaotic scene that unfolded after the collision. She heard a loud train horn followed by a crash, and upon arrival, thick black smoke was billowing from the wreckage. The derailed train comprised a jumbled mess of carriages and containers. One crew member suffered injuries, including neck pain and head bleeding. Swift action was taken to ensure his safety and transport him to an ambulance.

The incident involved a freight train carrying general cargo, including a flammable diesel container. Concerns arose about the potential explosion of the diesel, prompting urgent efforts to move the injured crew members away from the flames. The fire spread into nearby bushland, but emergency services successfully contained it. All four individuals who were taken to Katherine hospital have been discharged.

Residents expressed their relief at the absence of fatalities, considering the extent of the damage caused by the collision. Authorities, including NT Police and the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator (ONRSR), are conducting investigations into the cause of the incident. Initial observations suggest that signaling and level crossing equipment were functioning properly, but further analysis is required before any conclusive findings can be made.

Recovery works on the damaged rail line commenced after ONRSR and NT Police handed over the crash site to Aurizon. The recovery process includes the removal of damaged locomotives and wagons, as well as repairs to the track.

Aurizon estimates that these repairs will be completed and rail services will resume by late Saturday, barring any unforeseen complications. A detour has been implemented for light vehicles, while large vehicles, such as those used for transporting cattle or quarry materials, remain blocked from accessing the road.

As a result of the railway closure, major supermarkets have shifted some of their stock from rail to road transport, potentially leading to increased traffic along the Stuart Highway. Drivers are advised to be mindful of additional road trains and heavier traffic during this period. Freight traveling from Adelaide to Darwin will be unloaded in Alice Springs and transported by trucks until the rail network is fully restored.

