Former Pakistani prime minister handed 10-year jail sentence

The case centres on allegations that Khan made public a secret cable sent by the country's ambassador in Washington to the government in Islamabad.

Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Tuesday said both Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had been sentenced to 10 years each by a special court.

It said the party would challenge the decision and called Khan's trial a "sham".

"We don't accept this illegal decision," Khan's lawyer Naeem Panjutha posted on X.

One of Khan's aides, Zulfikar Bukhari, said the legal team was given no chance to represent the former prime minister or cross examine witnesses, adding that the proceedings were carried out in jail.

It is the second conviction for the embattled former cricket star in recent months. He was previously sentenced to three years in a corruption case.

While his jail term was suspended as he challenged the corruption conviction, it had already ruled him out of the country's general elections next week.

Despite being ruled out of the election, Khan's legal team was hoping to have him released from jail, where he has been since August last year.

The latest conviction means that is unlikely, even as the charges are contested in a higher court.

Khan has been fighting dozens of cases since he was ousted from power in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in 2022.

He says the cable he was convicted of making public was proof of a conspiracy by the Pakistani military and US government to topple his government in 2022, after he visited Moscow just before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Washington and Pakistan's military deny the accusations.

The former prime minister has previously said the contents of the cable appeared in the media from other sources.

Khan's PTI party, which won the 2018 elections, suffered a major setback earlier this month when a court upheld the Election Commission's decision to strip the party of its traditional election symbol, the cricket bat.

His candidates are now contesting elections as independents, many of them on the run from what the party calls a crackdown backed by the country's powerful military. The military denies this.

Reuter, ABC News