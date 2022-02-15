 

Fiji records drop in Covid-19 cases

BY: Loop Pacific
10:35, February 15, 2022
Fiji has recorded a significant drop in Covid-19 cases since the last update.

     The Ministry of Health said there are now 141 active cases and only another 17 new cases were reported until 8am yesterday.

There is also one new Covid-19 death, who is a 91-year-old woman from the Central Division.

The woman died at her home on Thursday and was not vaccinated.

There have been a total of 820 deaths due to Covid-19 in Fiji.

Overall, there have been 63,406 cases of Covid-19 recorded.

The ministry said 91,414 people have received Moderna booster doses, and 60 people have received the Pfizer booster Covid-19 vaccine.

A further 175,558 have become eligible for booster doses.

