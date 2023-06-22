Domino’s Pizza trials first-ever ‘Rocket Man’ delivery before Elton John show

Pizza giant Domino’s trialed their first-ever delivery by jetpack on Sunday to festival-goers on their way to the Glastonbury Festival in the UK.

According to the pizza joint, Domino’s drew inspiration from the original “Rocket Man” Elton John, who is headlining at the Pyramid Stage on Sunday.

“When we realized pitching up to serve slices inside the festival was impossible, we took inspiration from this year’s headliner to launch our own rapid delivery trial – it was a bit of a no-brainer,” assistant p.r. manager Sam Wilson told Jam Press.

Wilson later added that during the yearly festival, the pizza chain sees a high volume of calls from hungry participants asking if they can sneak food into the festival grounds.

“So, this year we wanted to take a giant step towards and trial our very own rocket man service to help hungry campers get a slice of sky-high satisfaction in the future,” continued Wilson.

The Post reached out to Domino’s for comment.

Domino’s futuristic food delivery method was made possible after the company partnered with Gravity Industries, which designed a fully customized suit that keeps both the pilot safe and the pizza warm.

“Keeping pizza piping hot using the jet suit is definitely an unusual utilization of our tech and pizza isn’t in our normal flight plan,” a spokesperson for Gravity Industries told the outlet. “But being able to exceed the average delivery time by flying through the Somerset fields and feed campers with the pizza delivery experts certainly shows the future of fast delivery service.”

The cost of the suit hasn’t been disclosed but it is believed to be in the “hundreds of thousands of pounds.”

Footage of the new jetpack was released Monday showing the lucky delivery man hovering around a nearby Domino’s store in Glastonbury before entering the building.

The pilot later returns outside of the store, presumably with the pizza, and does quick systems check before taking off toward the festival.

Another video shows the man landing in front of party revelers and distributing his goods.

One festival attendee was extremely excited about the new mode of food delivery.

“Seeing a jet suit thing fly over Glasto was wild,” gushed Natalie Dixon to Jam Press. “I’ve never seen a jet suit, let alone one delivering pizzas.”

Dixon later added that she “can’t wait to see one land on my doorstep in the future.”

“Wtf is going on at Domino’s Glastonbury then,” said another festival attendee.

As of Wednesday, it is unclear if the pizza giant intends to create more jetpack delivery machines.

“All we can say at this stage is that the idea has legs … or wings … or jets,” said Wilson.

Original article

Story first published by: New York Post