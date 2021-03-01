Denver family wows neighbourhood with snow art

Morn Mosley and his five siblings spent ten hours working on this year's model of a snake which has delighted locals.

The family's work gained popularity in 2019 after their tiger sculpture was widely shared on local media.

The snake measures some 77 feet (23 metres) long and is in the front garden of his mother's house.

Video footage shared on social media by Mr Mosley shows the effort the group went to to create the snake.

The group created the shape of the animal before using spray paint to add colour and shading.

"My dad would make them with us when we were younger," he told the BBC. "We just try to have fun every now and then and create one for old times sake."

The sculpture has attracted lots of interest from passers-by and neighbours who are all fond of it.

"They all stop to take pictures," Mr Mosley said.

On his Facebook page, many people said they had seen the sculpture and praised the family for the amazing work.

"Can't wait until next year to see how you outdo yourselves again," one person commented.

