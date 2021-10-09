Daily Telegraph apologises for ‘false and defamatory’ claims about Russell Crowe

In an apology published on Saturday, senior writer Paul Kent said he had “inferred” in his column on April 24 this year that Crowe had “betrayed [South Sydney stalwart] George Piggins for his own financial benefit and that Mr Crowe engaged in a campaign of lies, slander and misinformation against Mr Piggins” before he bought the Rabbitohs in 2006.

“I now accept that these statements were false and defamatory and should never have been published,” Kent said.

“The Daily Telegraph and I wish to apologise to Mr Crowe for the harm, hurt and distress caused by this column.”

The column was headlined “They Owe George”, a legendary former player and coach of the Rabbitohs, and said the “high-flying” club “wouldn’t exist today was it not for this great man”.

South Sydney describes Mr Piggins on its website in glowing terms, as “one of the leading figures in the club’s fight for reinstatement to the National Rugby League in the early 2000s” after it was kicked out of the competition following the Super League war.

Mr Piggins has faced a raft of life-threatening illnesses in recent times, including aspiration pneumonia, but has been making a steady recovery. He delivered an emotional message of support to the Rabbitohs ahead of last Sunday’s grand final against Penrith.

The 76-year-old made 118 appearances for the Rabbitohs as a player, coached the club for free and, when it was on the precipice of disappearing from the sporting landscape, mortgaged his house and offered a $3.2 million loan, interest free.

Blackcourt League Investments Pty Limited, which is owned in equal shares by Crowe and billionaire James Packer, has a 75 per cent share in the Rabbitohs.

The South Sydney Members Rugby League Football Club owns the remaining 25 per cent. Mr Packer bought Peter Holmes a Court’s 37.5 per cent share in the club in 2014.

In 2009, Mr Piggins settled a defamation action against News Ltd and Mr Holmes a Court following an article in The Sunday Telegraph.

“I can say I’ve been vindicated, although the terms of the settlement are confidential,” Mr Piggins said at the time.

The apology to Crowe was made after lawyers for the actor and businessman, barrister Sue Chrysanthou, SC and Sydney solicitor Bill Kalantzis, issued a concerns notice. The newspaper offered to make amends, heading off a defamation trial.

Ms Chrysanthou also acted in recent times for Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young against Sky News.

The broadcaster paid $40,000 plus legal costs to avoid a defamation suit being filed against it by Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, after it wrongly aired claims she involved her young niece in a dangerous environmental protest. Neither the senator nor her niece attended the protest.

