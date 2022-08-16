Coral reef rescue using ‘spiderwebs’

Now, conservationists in Indonesia are rehabilitating coral reefs using what is known as the coral spider technique.

The method is a type of reef restoration project involving the installation of man-made “spiderwebs” onto which new corals are grafted. It entails placing small, lightweight rods “made from cast iron that is welded into a hexagonal shape, like a spider web”, Imam Fauzi, head of the National Aquatic Conservation Center (BKKPN) in Kupang, a port city on the island of Timor where one such project is underway, told a non-profit conservation and environmental science news platform.

Indonesia has one of the most extensive coral reef systems in the world, but more than a third is in poor condition, according to a 2018 study.

Much of the damage is due to warming oceans, blast fishing, plastic pollution, and severe storms.

The spider technique was previously deployed in Indonesia under a project backed by food giant Mars in which thousands of “coral spiders” were installed off the islands of Sulawesi and Bali.

At Oesina Beach in Kupang Bay, conservationists are installing spider frames. The six-sided structures have three top beams spanning 54 centimeters (21 inches) each and six 36-cm (14-in) side beams. The frame is latched onto the reef with plastic cable ties.

The practice is low cost, materials are readily available, construction is easy, and getting the material to the rehabilitation location doesn’t require great effort, Imam said.

“On average, transplanted coral with this method can grow well if maintenance and cleaning are routinely conducted,” he said.

BKKPN Kupang started using the spider technique in 2019 on the islands of Sabu (Sawu) and Raijua, west of Timor. Within its work scope, the centre has done rehabilitation jobs in the provinces of West Nusa Tenggara, South Sulawesi, Maluku and Papua.

(Source: Mongabay)