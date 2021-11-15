Cop26 will make life harder for Australian fossil fuel industry, NSW treasurer predicts

In light of the weekend’s conclusion of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, those challenges will get more difficult, Kean has now predicted.

“Glasgow just accelerated where the market was already going,” he said. “The fossil fuel industry is going to find it harder to get insurance, raise capital or refinance their operations.”

Those sentiments, from the treasurer of the state home to most of Australia’s thermal coal exporters, were echoed in post-Glasgow comments by Australian-based analysts tracking investor and legal trends.

Among Glasgow’s achievements was the decision to press member states to return by Cop27 in Egypt next year – rather than wait another five years – to raise targets for 2030 emissions cuts. Settling rules at Glasgow for international carbon markets under article six of the Paris climate accord may also benefit Australia as both a buyer and seller of carbon credits, the analysts said.

“The shifting of global economic realities is definitely the water in which Cop is swimming,” said Tennant Reed, a senior adviser at the Australia Industry Group. “The economics of coal for power have already become quite unfavourable.”

Other shifts evident at Glasgow included the growing global rivalry for leadership in the race to make hydrogen from renewable energy to supplant oil and gas.

“I think there’s a warning there for Australia,” Reed said. “We can’t assume that just because we have pretty high quality renewable resource centres … that we’re going to automatically be an energy superpower.”

Emma Herd, a climate change partner at consultancy EY, said the media naturally focused on the final hours “of drama and theatre” of settling the Glasgow agreement’s text, but much had already been achieved in the preceding fortnight.

Progress included creating the International Sustainability Standards Board to require high quality, transparent, reliable and comparable reporting by companies of their carbon and other environmental reporting. “That’s also going to be a big part of accelerating business action,” Herd said.

That Covid did not derail Glasgow was itself positive. An EY report out last week found the pandemic actually increased their focus on climate change, she said.

Source: theguardian.com.au