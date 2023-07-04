Chinese hospital ship to visit Pacific to boost 'responsible' image

Key points:

The 14,300 tonne "Peace Ark", which is bigger than a typical Chinese destroyer, will offer medical aid to Chinese citizens and residents of the countries it visits on its ninth humanitarian "Harmony Mission", the defence ministry said in a statement late on Sunday.

"It is to present our image as a responsible big country," navy spokesperson Liu Wensheng said in a statement.

It will visit Kiribati, Tonga, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Timor-Leste.

The ship, painted white with red crosses on its sides, was commissioned in 2008 and has sailed to more than 40 countries.

China has been building ties in the Pacific in recent years to the consternation of the United States and allies Australia and New Zealand, which have long seen the region as their sphere of influence.

China signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands last year and hopes to build similar ties with other Pacific countries.

Its foreign minister said relations with the Solomon Islands can serve as a model.

The United States pledged to triple funding for the region and it opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands in February after a 30-year absence.

It is also planning an embassy in Vanuatu.

In May, the US opened an embassy in Tonga and signed a defence pact with Papua New Guinea.

