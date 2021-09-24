Canary Islands volcano: 'Miracle house' escapes lava

People on social media have dubbed the residence in La Palma a "miracle house".

The volcano started erupting on Sunday. More than 200 homes have been destroyed and about 6,000 people evacuated.

The lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano is still advancing and scientists are not sure how long the eruption will last.

The image by photographer Alfonso Escalero shows the house surrounded by rivers of lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

It is owned by a retired Danish couple, Inge and Ranier Cocq, who have not visited since the pandemic began, according to El Mundo.