Bridge in US city of Baltimore collapses after ship hits it, sending vehicles into water

But they say more casualties were prevented after the ship sent a mayday call, prompting authorities to warn traffic not to drive onto the bridge.

Two construction workers were pulled from the water after the 2.6-kilometre Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River in the early hours of Tuesday (local time).

Earlier reports suggested sonar technology had also detected cars in the river. But when asked if authorities believed vehicles had fallen into the water when the bridge collapsed, Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld indicated only the construction crew may have been on the bridge at the time.

Governor Wes Moore said: "We're thankful that between the mayday and the collapse, that we had officials who were able to to begin to stop the flow of traffic so more cars were not on the bridge."

Baltimore Fire Department Chief James Wallace said of the two people rescued so far, one is in a serious condition and the other is not seriously injured.

"We are still very much in an active search and rescue posture at this point and we will continue to be for some time we have a large area to search," he said.

Story by ABC News