 

Bodies discovered in burnt out building in Honiara

BY: Loop Pacific
13:53, November 27, 2021
27 reads

Police in Honiara have confirmed that three bodies have been found in one of the burnt out buildings in Chinatown.

A protest on Wednesday calling for the Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to step down lapsed into major unrest and three days of rioting.

A police forensic team are on the ground and investigations are underway.

A spokesperson said they are yet to confirm the identities of the bodies.

Local reports say the remains are of some of the looters trapped inside the building.

Most of the rioting and looting took place in Chinatown, and RNZ Pacific correspondent there said only six buildings are left standing.

 

Photo RNZ Pacific 

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Solomon Islands
Honiara
riots
Burning of buildings
Chinatown
3 bodies found
  • 27 reads