Australian Defence Force Personnel Honoured

This year's honours and awards list pays tribute to 72 Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel, including 19 in the Order of Australia's military division and 53 for distinguished and conspicuous service, along with a recipient of the Public Service Medal.

Leading the list of honourees are the Chief of Navy, the highest-ranking woman in the Australian Army, and an exceptionally skilled aviator.

Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, who has been steering the Navy since July 2022, has been elevated to the rank of Officer in the Military Division of the Order of Australia due to his exceptional leadership in senior command positions.

In addition to his current role, he has served as Deputy Chief of Navy and Commander Australian Fleet, and has played a pivotal role in establishing Australia's nuclear submarine program as a distinguished submariner.

Lieutenant General Natasha Fox, who was recently promoted from Major General, has also been granted the rank of Officer of the Order of Australia for her contributions to enhancing Defence capability and effectiveness.

She has demonstrated her strategic acumen, foresight, and collaborative approach in her roles as Head People Capability and Deputy Chief of Army, and her efforts have bolstered strategic workforce planning, personnel policy, support framework, and capacity, ultimately strengthening the credibility and trustworthiness of the land combat capability.

Air Vice-Marshal Stephen Meredith, recognized as an aviator of extraordinary skill and ability, has been appointed as an Officer of the Order of Australia.

Since 2007, he has displayed exceptional dedication in various responsible positions, including Commander Aerospace Operational Support Group, Head Joint Capability Management and Integration, and Deputy Chief of the Air Force.

Deputy Secretary Defence People Justine Grieg has been acknowledged with the Public Service Medal for her extensive contributions to Defence's people strategy, with a focus on fostering organizational culture and promoting workplace inclusion.

The Defence organization extends its heartfelt congratulations to all individuals who have received appointments and awards in the King's Birthday honours list, recognizing their exceptional achievements and commitment.