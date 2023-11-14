APEC Finance Meeting highlights

Notable achievements include progress on key priorities such as monitoring global financial developments, regulating digital assets, promoting sustainable finance, and embracing inclusive growth policies.

Yellen highlighted the shared vision among APEC members, focusing on policies that enhance economic productivity, reduce inequality, and address environmental concerns.

She commended the United States' historic legislative measures, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS Act, and Inflation Reduction Act, emphasizing their potential for positive economic impact.

The Secretary underscored APEC's joint efforts to tackle global challenges, particularly in sustainable finance and the responsible development of digital assets.

Yellen acknowledged the significance of engaging with the private sector and international financial institutions to drive the transition to a net-zero economy.

Regarding the U.S.-China economic relationship, Yellen emphasized the commitment to advancing shared values with allies while maintaining a stable economic relationship with China. Meetings with Vice Premier He Lifeng and China’s new Finance Minister, Lan Fo’an, aimed at building communication and progress on key policy issues.

As the United States concludes its APEC host year, Secretary Yellen congratulated Peru on its upcoming host year and affirmed the commitment to deepening economic ties with the Asia-Pacific.

The shared vision, she emphasized, is crucial for the success of Asia-Pacific economies, fostering job growth, and resilience in the United States.