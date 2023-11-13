APEC Economies focus on resilience, sustainability

Themed "Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All," the week will witness leaders, ministers, and officials intensify efforts across diverse policy areas, including trade and investment facilitation, the digital economy, clean energy, climate, health, gender equity, equality, and anti-corruption.

Guided by the principles of interconnected, innovative, and inclusive, senior officials will engage in week-long deliberations under three pillars: the Digital Pacific for expanding digital connectivity, the Sustainability pillar for promoting sustainable and inclusive energy transition, and the Resilient and Inclusive Growth pillar to enhance economic ties and supply chain resiliency.

Ambassador Matt Murray, United States’ Senior Official for APEC, highlighted the significance of hosting APEC this year, stating, “This forum remains the premier platform for advancing economic and trade policies, fostering innovative ideas, and supporting businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).”

The APEC CEO Summit, scheduled from 14-16 November, will convene business leaders and entrepreneurs to discuss building a sustainable, inclusive, resilient, and innovative future.

The APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on 16-17 November will be the culmination of the week, during which Asia-Pacific leaders, guided by President Biden, will establish a strategic agenda and regional goals for the upcoming year.

Preceding this, on 13 November, United States Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen will chair the APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting, focusing on policies to increase economic output while addressing social goals such as reducing inequality and environmental damage.

On 14-15 November, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and United States Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai will host their foreign and trade counterparts for the APEC Ministerial Meeting.

Dr Rebecca Sta Maria, Executive Director of the APEC Secretariat, emphasized the need to bring member economies together during this 30th-anniversary meeting, focusing on shared achievements in regional economic integration, youth, women, Indigenous Peoples, and small businesses.

The week aims not only to address economic challenges but also to foster initiatives for a better world, building on the foundation laid during the inaugural APEC Economic Leaders' meeting held 30 years ago in Blake Island, Washington.