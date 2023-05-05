Albanese confident in engaged King

Albanese described him as a highly engaged king, stating that he is knowledgeable about current issues in Australia, including climate change, Indigenous people, and the environment.

The Prime Minister and the King also share a common interest in issues related to the urban economy.

Despite being a lifelong republican, Albanese expressed his intention to follow all royal protocols at the coronation ceremony and pledged his allegiance to the King, as it is part of his role to reflect the constitutional arrangements of the country.

However, Albanese also acknowledged that at some point in the future, Australia may become a republic, and that will be a matter for the Australian people to decide.

Finally, he expressed his privilege at being present at the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey and recognized that it will be a historic moment in our lifetime.