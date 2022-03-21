Yalamu – Innovation through Art

Since he was able to converse with the wonders of art, a young 3-year-old Cornelius was venturing into a world that would have his artistic wings take flight into creating beautiful features on canvas and digital screens, never did he doubt his abilities despite his disability.

“I use my left foot to create pieces from drawing, sketching and painting and with fine arts using the digital tech in graphic arts,” said a shy Cornelius.

Philemon Jr is a 19 year old who has taken to Graphic design and both boys, though in school, have inspired great artistic ideas that breathe pure potential.

“I am supposed to be doing my year 12 this year but due to transitions in schools and curricular, I am currently helping my father with our family business whilst learning from his as well. My dad is my biggest inspiration and I look forward to what the future holds,” says Philemon Jr.

These intelligent gents recently helped launch a thoroughly worked out idea with their father Philip Yalamu a Creative Arts Strand Leader at the UPNG School of Humanities and Social Sciences, that will see to recognize art starting with visual artists who have long since been forgotten.

The idea of this Creative Hub was inspired from observing the struggle Visual artists were experiencing in their trade and the boys with their father came up with the idea to create a platform that would assist them to be recognized completely for all the work that they do.

Like a band of brothers, father and sons worked collaborated to bring this idea into fruition after much research and committed time in collecting data to put together their project.

Young Cornelius was the initiator for the QR code used to virtually launch the Creative Hub for PNG artists. The next thing for this dream team is to take this e-Hub to even higher heights in the future.