Twinning program success

At the heart of this impactful initiative lies a collaboration between the University of Papua New Guinea’s School of Business and Public Policy and the Australian National University’s Crawford School of Public Policy, designed to cultivate academic excellence and shape career trajectories, particularly in the realms of economics and public policy.

Esther's personal journey intertwines with the very essence of the program she champions. A proud beneficiary of the partnership, she embodies its principles and aspirations in every step she takes.

Through her relentless commitment, Esther has not only secured a coveted position at the prestigious accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers but has also become a tangible embodiment of the program's success, inspiring others to follow suit.

With profound insight, Esther emphasizes, "This program is influencing academic pursuits and career aspirations for students, especially in economics and public policy." Her words echo the program's profound impact on shaping young minds, encouraging them to pursue excellence and embrace their potential as agents of positive change.

Esther's journey is complemented by the remarkable accomplishments of her peer, David Poka.

Together, they were honored with the prestigious Sir Mekere Morauta Award for 2022, recognizing their exceptional achievements within the undergraduate program.

Named after the esteemed former Prime Minister and one of UPNG’s pioneering economics graduates, this award underlines Esther and David's outstanding contributions and their dedication to shaping a brighter future.

As the dynamic partnership between PNG and Australia continues to evolve, Esther Marinjembi's narrative takes its place at the forefront. Her journey finds parallel in Poka's pursuit of higher education, as he engages in a Master of International and Development Economics degree at the ANU Crawford School of Public Policy.

A resounding round of applause goes out to Esther, David, and all the visionary individuals who embody the spirit of the #PNGAusPartnership.

Their stories remind us that through collaboration, dedication, and transformative leadership, we can transcend boundaries and forge a path toward a more promising future.