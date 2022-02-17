Tuli Mahn - A Comedy Sensation

The young comedian is from East and West New Britain provinces. He started making comedy skits in November 2019 as a means of passing time and he now has massive fan base on social media of over 100k followers in PNG and abroad.

He was inspired by fellow East New Britain comedian and social media influencer called “Dark Child.” He watched a comedy skit by Dark Child one day and that motivated him to film and edit his own videos. Tuli posted his videos on his Instagram account and before he knew it, his comedy skits ended up on Facebook.

He received many views and fans were requesting for more comedy skits. He then created his Facebook page and his comedy skits are now being watched all across the country, the Pacific and abroad. Tuli enjoys watching and learning from local comedians like Hanua Kiera, Turagunan Comedy, Kabbagegang, and international comedians such as Eddie Murphy, Trevor Noah, Michael Blackson and Kevin Hart.

The passionate comedian is now venturing from making comedy skits into show business of stand up comedy. From just filming and editing videos on his mobile phone, he has travelled and appeared on stage to perform his comedy.

He has been busy with writing his comedy materials and is looking forward on making a tour around the country with his comedy under a good sponsorship.