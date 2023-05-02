Struggle for job search real

In Madang, Trans Tech Training Institute Limited, is an SME established by a former sales representative, since 2010 to assist youths from his area in Transgogol.

Clemence Fordly has taken on the task in recruiting interested grade 8, 10 and 12 school leavers, trained them for an hour or a day, and give them job placements for 3 months as Sales and Marketing interns in companies throughout Madang and Lae.

This system has worked well for them ever since and currently he has again put up notices for interested candidates who would like to participate for May intakes. “Being a sales person is everyday job, fast job. I encourage all youths at home to come for training if they want to be employed. This is a 100% job secured training,” states Mr Fordly.

Stating that he has a passion in helping youths and wants to see that youths create a positive mindset in order to curb the current notorious crime rate in Madang, especially in the Transgogol area, where youths are renowned for beheading rivals.

He charges a fee of K360 for the training, however, when his trainees attend their work site they are also paid an allowance during the 3 months period and if they succeed in securing the position they become permanent staff of the hiring business entity.

Trans Tech Training Institute Ltd collects from trainees’ original academic and medical certificates, police clearances and vaccine cards in order to place them. Business houses they partner with for job training and placements are Lae Bicuit, Kendo Ltd and RD Tuna Canners to name a few.

“Interns from Trans Tech are invaluable. We’ve been hiring since 2020 and continue to hire because they are mostly well behaved and perform exceptionally. We have youths in Lae but we like to get youths from Madang through Trans Tech as we’ve never had any negative behavior from these students”, comments from Kendo Ltd Human Resource Officer, Gethrude Sarapa.

“We currently have four students with us and the previous 15 interns from previous years have long since become permanent staff. They are very bright, have good personality and adhere to company policies. We have been hiring youths from them since 2010”, comments made by Senior Sales Supervisor at RD Tuna Canners.

Mr Fordly now calls on any business houses or the Government who would like to assist him in achieving his dream of placing all grade 8, 10 and 12 school leavers find employment and bridge the unemployment gap not only in the province but the country.