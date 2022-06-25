SAMUEL MICHAEL REI – FOCUS ON YOUR DREAMS

I live out my days as a stay at home musician where I spend my time creating and producing my music and so far I have produced 15 original tracks of my own.

I started on my studio back in 2018 and named my music production ‘Haus Boi Productions’ as I am home most of the time and have been disabled since I was 8 years old after an accidental fall, but I have committed myself to rising above my current physical state and staying the path to my musical goals.

At the recent one day, Youth Voter Festival in Port Moresby was the first time I have ever performed in front of a live audience and best of all with the very talented Mereani Masani and her band Kingsmen. We performed a song that we learnt only in one day and it was the best day ever!

I create three types of genres in the compilation of my music and they are Reggae, Tropical Beats and PNG Local music. I have only collaborated with up and coming artists in my area but hope to have my music reach even higher heights instead of sharing it through phone applications just to get it moving like D’Music for instance.

Music is in the family, it is a virtuous cycle and I have been lucky enough to get my musical journey inspired by an uncle of mine back in the village who is a singer in the Salada band.

I have lived most of my life in a wheel chair, but I have never let my situation deter me from my goals and dreams. To all those who wish to make something of themselves in life, don’t give up on doing what you love especially if it’s what puts food on the table, a roof over your head and provides for every stitch of clothing you wear.

Never let anything get in the way of your dreams, and not matter what, stay the course.