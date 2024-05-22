Samantha's journey in balancing tourism and growth

Samantha began her journey with PNGTPA in 2015 as a receptionist. Despite having a diploma in Information Technology, she embraced the role enthusiastically and often took on additional IT duties. Her commitment and versatility did not go unnoticed, and in 2021, PNGTPA sponsored her to pursue a Bachelor of Business & Management Professional Studies in Tourism & Hospitality Management (BBMPS – THM) at the University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG).

Tragedy struck when Samantha’s mother passed away, forcing her to pause her studies. However, she remained undeterred, resuming her education in 2022. Balancing work, academics, and household responsibilities was challenging, but Samantha’s passion for the tourism industry and her career aspirations fueled her perseverance.

"Effective time management and flexibility were key," Samantha said, acknowledging the support from friends, colleagues, and supervisors. Her determination paid off when she completed her degree, enhancing her skills and understanding of the tourism sector.

As a Business Development Officer at PNGTPA, Samantha's academic achievements are highly relevant. She now spearheads the "Tourism MSME Training" initiative, aimed at promoting sustainable tourism and entrepreneurship across Papua New Guinea. This project exemplifies PNGTPA's commitment to harnessing the potential of the tourism sector for broader community benefit.

Douglas Keari, Executive Manager for Research & Business Development at PNGTPA, praised Samantha's dedication. "Her commitment to professional development is commendable," he said, confident that her degree would enhance her role.

Samantha’s vision for the future is clear. She aspires to leadership roles, driving innovation, and championing talent development within the organization. Her experience as a sponsored student has deepened her appreciation for education, motivating her to support initiatives that empower others in the tourism sector.

“To young graduates aspiring to work in the PNG tourism sector: find your passion, embrace challenges, and believe in yourself,” Samantha advised. Her journey is a testament to the power of determination and the impact of professional and academic growth.

Eric Mossman Uvovo, CEO of PNGTPA, commended Samantha and other employees who have graduated with their degrees. "Their commitment to furthering their education while balancing responsibilities at PNGTPA is truly commendable," he said, highlighting the organization's dedication to investing in its team's professional development.

The joint BBMPS - THM program by UPNG and PNGTPA caters to working professionals in the tourism sector, providing a pathway for individuals like Samantha to obtain recognized degrees. This inclusive program accommodates various educational backgrounds, empowering many to achieve their academic and professional goals.