Sabati Mero - championing gender equality

Currently serving as the Acting First Assistant Secretary for Policy and Planning at the National Department of Education (NDoE), Sabati's dedication to promoting gender equality is truly inspiring.

Her journey began with years of community work in her home province of Gulf, where she played a pivotal role as the School Community Support Officer for the Gulf Provincial Administration.

Sabati's work involved training numerous women to become district facilitators, empowering them to ensure effective school operations, promote education, and raise awareness about critical issues such as HIV prevention and gender equity.

Sabati draws inspiration from her upbringing and the support of her late father, who instilled in her a strong belief in gender equality. Her educational journey, from Gerehu Community School in 1985 to graduating with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Papua New Guinea, laid the foundation for her impactful career.

In her role with the Gulf Provincial Administration, Sabati contributed significantly to the Gulf Provincial Education Plan and later pursued a master's degree in educational leadership at the Queensland University of Technology through an Australia Awards scholarship.

Her career took another leap when she joined NDoE's Policy, Planning, Research, and Communication Division, where she played a crucial role in drafting policies and the implementation of the National Education Plan. Sabati is a firm believer that gender issues persist due to outdated mindsets and unwarranted beliefs, which she combats by excelling in her work and using criticism as a positive force.

As the Acting First Assistant Secretary, Sabati actively advocates for girls' education and equal access to quality education for all, including children with disabilities. She encourages young women to take on leadership roles, showcasing their capabilities through proactive and bold actions.

Despite the challenges of balancing leadership with family life, Sabati, a mother of four, demonstrates that a fulfilling life and significant impact can coexist. Her message to all women is clear: be bold, proactive, and ambitious in your work and let your actions speak for themselves.