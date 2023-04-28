Pursue Your Passions

As a junior print service technician at the FX Business Centre, she is proving that gender does not determine expertise, hard work, and dedication.

With a diploma in Electrical Engineering from Port Moresby Technical College and prior work experience in the field, Yvonne joined Remington Group's Apprenticeship Program in 2022, becoming the only female applicant.

She signed her Apprenticeship contract with the National Trade and Testing Board in March 2023, an accomplishment that speaks to her unwavering commitment to her craft.

Working at the FX Business Centre, Yvonne has shown that men and women can bring different ideas to the table and collaborate to develop better problem-solving techniques in the field of technology.

She is passionate about her job and enjoys learning new things every day, pushing herself out of her comfort zone, and overcoming challenges that make her a resilient individual.

As a role model for young women pursuing careers in technology, Yvonne's advice is to never silence yourself, seek opportunities to be seen and heard, and pursue interests and careers that align with your passions.

Her story serves as a reminder that, with hard work and dedication, anyone can break down barriers and achieve success in their chosen field.

Yvonne Mavirit is an inspiration to us all.