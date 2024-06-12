PNG filmmaker connects cultures at Pacific Festival

The young doctor-turned-filmmaker showcased his debut movie, Black Python, captivating an audience of over 2000 indigenous Pacific Islanders at the Emalani Theatre in the Hawaii Convention Centre.

Wangare's 100-minute urban drama follows Badu, a streetwise drug dealer, who faces unforeseen consequences after recruiting a young hustler named John.

Despite the film being only 85% complete, it has garnered enthusiastic feedback from fellow filmmakers and attendees, highlighting Wangare's talent and perseverance.

Spencer shared his journey with the audience, revealing that his passion for filmmaking ignited after two years of practicing medicine, initially to meet his parents' expectations.

As a self-taught director and producer, he trained 60 young Papua New Guineans in various aspects of filmmaking, although only five remained committed to the project.

He expressed gratitude to the National Cultural Commission for their support in bringing his work to the festival, emphasizing the valuable connections and insights he gained from other Pacific Island filmmakers.

"Even though the film is 85% done, I am getting a very good reception and feedback so far from professionals," Wangare said.

The festival continues to celebrate the rich ethnic arts and cultural heritage of the Pacific, with Spencer Peter Wangare emerging as a promising new voice in the filmmaking community.