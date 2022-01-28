Paul Turpat: Student by Day, Entertainer by Night

The Tolai lad has made a name for himself with a few singles under his belt. He has appeared on many gigs performing alongside his big brother, Nathan Nakikus.

Cebacazsa started singing in 2013 while a grade ten student at the Saint Mary’s Alumni Secondary School in East New Britain. During their annual Battle of the Band competition in school, he put together a band for the competition that earned them second spot. That was the moment he began his stage performance.

Cebacazsa’s passion for music started when he was a kid. His mother was very influential in his passion for music. She would strum the guitar and play the keyboard during church gatherings and that is where he was keen to learn how to play the instruments.

After a couple of years of building his passion of music with his family, his elder brother Nathan Nakikus got into the PNG music industry. Nathan played a big role in his drive to pursue his love for music.

His inspirations come from music legends such as Anslom, Barike Band, Junior Kopex, Painim Wok Band, Patti Potts Doi, Niu Age Band and international singers Bob Marley, Lucky Dube, Inner Circle, Sean Paul, Eminem and Shaggy.

Cabecazsa has performed in many gigs, he writes and produces his own music. The passionate young talent has demos for his new album and is seeking good sponsorship, so he can release his music on the PNG airwaves.