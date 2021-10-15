OTML appoints Female Manager Safety – Anna Ila

In her seven years of employment with OTML, contributed much with her vast knowledge and experience in safety and occupational health as Superintendent in Safety Systems, Compliance and Statutory Training.

Her plan is to continue implementing and improving the Company’s safety performance and is up to par. This is evident in the screening process taken to ensure that applicants are appropriately qualified and experienced to be successful in their role.

Ms Ila was found to be the most exceptional candidate to lead the Team in the implementation of OTML’s plan to continue to improve safety performance.

There are now four national female managers across the business.

Anna is grateful for the recognition and opportunity afforded her by the OTML management. She looks forward to working with the team to deliver the plans necessary to achieve OTML’s safety goal of zero harm.

