Nabua Paka’s Golden Oldies Band

Back in 1968, we started our band and did a recording with NBC Radio. Our first ever song recorded was “Liviti Owai Nabua” a song that we wrote about our village when we started out and it is still played on radio when the stations play songs of our Golden moments.

For the last 40 years, we have continued to perform at any given opportunity and with most of our members gone the six of us are still here playing the good old tunes.

As is tradition, the old must teach the young their skill and with their gifts passed on this will allow their memories to live on through generations.

Today’s generation are caught up in the hype of digital world and these wonderful gents hope that with the skills passed on, the future Nabua Paka bands will remember them with the strumming of their guitars and the sing-alongs by the beachside fire.