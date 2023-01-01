Morobe’s famous snake man

I am from Widuru, in the Labuta Rural LLG of Nawaeb district, Morobe Province.

My grandmother is from Widuru. She went to what was traditionally known as Bukim, while people these days call it Buingim. You go past Busurum, Ee’c and then there’s Bukim.

My interest in snakes began in 1988 after I researched on a 100-year-old story of how our ancestors charmed a python and it stayed in a haus man. This happened before the early missionaries came.

This special python was a messenger.

After attending a theatre workshop that was themed ‘Preserve dying cultures’, I conducted my research for one year then I caught my first snake which I named ‘Rasta’.

Rasta became my teacher in 1988.

I can handle any snake.

An Asian man once came and performed at our stadium in Lae. His performance involved kissing the cobra while I went all out and put its head in my mouth, similar to what I do in my current shows.

Everyone in my family can charm snakes. I don’t want this practice to die out.

My five children can handle snakes, including my youngest son, Kabu, who did his elementary one in 2022 at Buingim.

I tried turning my snakes into messengers, like my ancestors, but I couldn’t.

One time, I sent Rasta from my mother’s house to my big sister’s. I tried again the next morning but it didn’t work.

However, since I am a theatre performer, I decided to put my skills into show business.

When I first started, I would use a fork to capture my snakes. But now, I can just grab hold of any snake I see and pick it up. It will never retaliate because it knows that the hand that is touching it is friendly.

The snakes live with us in our house. They live in our bedrooms with us.

I currently have nine of them in my collection; one is venomous.