Melissa Maino – Through Passion And Motivation

I love to help out when and wherever I can so in my free time I like to help out at the ultimate women’s fitness group called Break a Sweat. I assist with training women because I love playing sports and staying healthy and fit.

I represented Papua New Guinea in Rugby Union and Canoeing. In 2015, I participated in the Pacific Games. After that I lived in Adelaide, South Australia for almost 2 years, and I played there as well.

When I returned to PNG, I was playing Rugby Union as an inside center, representing PNG Palais. Now I play with Casowari 15-a-side.

Growing up I always loved playing sports and I always tried to motivate myself to try new things. My cousin introduced me to dancing and asked me to be a part of a wonderful dance group. I had just returned from the Wewak 7s challenge when my cousin asked me to join the group. As an athlete, I have always been game for anything new. Dancing sparked a connection I never knew I had in me.

Sports has led me to play overseas and locally and it has been an amazing time in my life as I am doing what I love.

Now with a group of talented youths, my newfound talent will take me to the tourist destination of the world, Dubai where I and fellow ambassadors will represent our country.

As a kid I had a bucket list that I vowed to follow through with. Having grown up seeing Dubai on TV and in magazines, never did I imagine I would travel there, not just for myself but to represent my country and its diverse cultures and traditions.

I encourage our next generation to never stop believing in yourself, your dreams and your goals because you never know where they will take you in the future.