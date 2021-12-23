Meet Jivix Yariki

Born to parents Andrew and Amo Yariki, from Kainantu in the Eastern Highlands Province, 27-year-old Jivix is the only child who’s humble and has a strong personal drive to achieve his dreams in the field of horticulture.

Port Moresby Nature Park recruited Jivix as a Nursery worker on 15 January 2020. His love for learning and enthusiasm in his work has seen him take on additional roles within the Grounds team with the much deserved recognition of earning a Staff Excellence Award this month for his consistent efforts.

“Receiving the Staff Excellence Award is a big deal for me as I feel valued for the job I do knowing that I always keep myself busy with a lot of work in and around the Park,” says Jivix.

He jokingly adds that he finds himself doing so much perhaps because he is always looking out for jobs (mi man blo ‘painim wok’) to do once he is done with a task.

Jivix’s tireless attitude towards work is truly remarkable! You might see him air-blowing leaves around the Park, tending to plants in the nursery, mixing fertilizer for orchids in the nursery, delivering indoor hire plants to clients, then stocking up new pot plants for sale outside the Nature’s Gift shop all in a day! But young Jivix says he enjoys working with plants and it’s what makes him the happiest while at work.

Apart from his grounds work, every month, as early as 7am, you will be sure to find Jivix out in the main picnic area, starting up the barbeque for Nature Park’s monthly staff breakfast for over 60 staff.

Since his employment at the Park, Jivix says he is proud that through the support of his immediate supervisor and Team Leader, Junior Muli and the rest of his team, he has enhanced his skills and knowledge where he now knows the names of many plants, their classification and how to use them in landscaping.

It is through such determination and passion that Jivix possesses that many youth find themselves thriving here at the Port Moresby Nature Park. At the park, hands-on training and learning is a pillar for all staff for their betterment and the continued operation of PNG’s only recognised Wildlife Conservation Park.

Being an employee of the Port Moresby Nature Park, allows an ordinary individual to be part of a great mission in leading education and conservation efforts towards the protection and preservation of some of Papua New Guinea’s unique flora and fauna.