MAX RAOMA – Believe in your dreams

I have been a dancer for almost 18 years now starting out very young at the tender age of 12. By the year 2011, I entered one of my first dance competitions held at a popular night club in Port Moresby.

Dance brought me to meet WANSQUAD in the year 2018. Since then we have grown from strength to strength for the past four years. The journey with these guys and our manager has been nothing short of amazing as I have learnt a lot.

With WANSQUAD, I have learnt discipline in many areas of my life like that of time management and training in preparation for comps.

Being a part of WANSQUAD has exposed me to many new things one being the face of Mountain Dew when we came back from participating in the US Dance Competition back in 2019, the level of publicity and attention has been overwhelming.

But what grounds me is when I am training with the boys and kids in the neighborhood try to join in by imitating our moves and it is refreshing to see the talent back home.

Back in 2019, the boys and I felt the pressure of competing at the world stage of dance as it was a first for all of us. We did not know what to expect, making the nervousness pretty intense.

We will be traveling again soon to compete in the U.S for the World Hip Hop Dance competition. At least now I can say that we know what awaits us this time and we have been training hard and smart for this moment.

I made it this far in my career in this sport we call dance. If I can make it so can any of you who have the desire and dream of becoming someone in future. Just believe in yourself.