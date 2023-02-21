Kepe leads environment team

Ms Kepe had been serving in an acting capacity in this role since April 1st, 2022 and was officially appointed on February 13th.

With her appointment, the number of women managers in OTML has now risen to eight, in line with the company's Vision 2025, which aims to increase the number of women in the organization to 20 percent and have 25 percent in leadership roles by 2025.

Jesse Pile, the Acting General Manager of Community and Operations Support at OTML, stated that Ms Kepe has demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities to lead the OTML environment team.

Ms Kepe joined the company as a graduate trainee in 2004, and has held various senior roles within the department, including Senior Advisor Geochemistry in 2016 and Superintendent Riverine Management in 2020.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, which she obtained in 2003.

Mr Pile emphasized that Ok Tedi is an equal opportunity employer, and that diversity and inclusion are critical to the company's success.

He added that women play a vital role in leadership positions, both as individuals and for the company and the country as a whole.