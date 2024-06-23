Joyceanne Pinoko’s education and leadership journey

Raised in Porubi village in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, Joyceanne's journey from the daughter of subsistence farmers to a pivotal educational figure is marked by resilience and commitment.

Joyceanne attributes her leadership philosophy to her upbringing, where her father's management of their farm with limited resources taught her invaluable lessons in effective leadership. These principles, emphasizing care for family, community, and the workplace, became even more significant after the passing of her husband in 2011.

Left as a single parent to six children, Joyceanne resolved to ensure her children received quality education, reflecting her late husband's aspirations.

Initially a teacher, Joyceanne expanded her role to include advocacy and leadership within the educational community. Her dedication bore fruit when her eldest children completed college, inspiring her to pursue higher education herself.

In 2022, after 34 years in teaching, she assumed the role of Catholic Education Secretary, overseeing educational programs and advocating for equitable access to quality education across Bougainville.

Joyceanne's journey hasn't been without challenges. She's faced opposition to her leadership from male counterparts, but she remains undeterred, advocating for collaborative efforts to eliminate gender biases in the workplace.

Recently, Joyceanne was recognized for her commitment to education with a Maths Trainers Certificate from Australia's Partnerships for Improving Education initiative, highlighting her dedication to enhancing educational standards in Bougainville.

Her story serves as a beacon of hope and determination, showcasing how education, underpinned by strong leadership and community support, can pave the way for a brighter future.

As Joyceanne continues her mission, she remains steadfast in her belief that education is not only a path to personal success but also the cornerstone of development for Bougainville's society as a whole.