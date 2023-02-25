Ismael Sunga – Australian Awards Alumni

As an Australia Awards alumni, Ismael is strongly encouraging other public officials to apply. Ismael is the Assistant Secretary for Extractive Industries with the Department of Treasury.

Ismael's parents, who were both health workers, inspired him to serve his community from a young age. He grew up in Finschhafen in Morobe and desired to help as many Papua New Guineans as possible.

Ismael began his career with the PNG Department of Treasury as a graduate eleven years ago. His dedication, commitment, and passion for economics led him to move up the ranks. However, he soon realized that he and his Department lacked the capacity to properly analyze the economic impact of resource projects.

This is an essential task in a country like PNG, where resources dominate the economy. Therefore, he applied for an Australia Awards Scholarship to study a Master of Science in Mineral and Energy Economics at Curtin University in Western Australia.

Australia Awards support high-performing public officials from across PNG to access Masters studies in Australia and bring back valuable knowledge and networks to make even greater contributions towards PNG's development. However, applying as a public official is different from the general open category. Ismael had to go through a competitive internal selection process first.

He credits his supervisors and senior staff in the Department of Treasury, including the former Secretary, Dairi Vele, who encouraged and supported him through this process. He also notes that his success was because he targeted his application at an important area of need for the Department and PNG.

He recommends that applicants reflect on how to align their applications and personal benefit with skills needed by their agency.

"It is important to identify your lack of capacity because that will guide you to choose a program of study. As public officials, our mandate is to ensure the government's agenda, plans, and vision are implemented. Therefore, if we align our personal goals with our work accordingly, the chances of getting an Australia Award are high," he recommends.

Despite being affected by restrictions due to COVID-19 during his studies, Ismael completed his studies in 2021 and found the experience invaluable.

Skills gained during his studies have transformed how he approaches his work in the Department of Treasury and opened up opportunities and networks that will be valuable throughout his career.

"I have built connections and even friendships that I would not have made otherwise. My connections have grown beyond my sphere of work since I took the Australia Award. The skills and knowledge have also been useful with my review of new resource projects under consideration by the Government for approval," he says proudly.

"I worked full-time for the Department in 2022 after returning from my studies, and I am eager to contribute more in 2023 and for many years to come for my country."