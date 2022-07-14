HELEN AKENA - My path

In the length of time, I have been in my capacity as a nurse I was given the opportunity to participate in a course set up by Marie Stopes PNG. The course involved four supervisory visits, these included the Competency Assessment in Implant Insertion and removal, Infection Prevention and Counselling.

MS PNG trainers, Esther Nelson and Jennifer Gogomira conducted the training. All trainees or health workers were from the urban clinics in National Capital District. The NCD Provincial Health Authority had selected the trainees and recommended to MS PNG for training.

Since the course of my training that started in 2018, I have implemented the insertion of implants in my clinic as there are many young mothers especially from the Central Province that seek family planning.

I recently achieved my certificate in recognition of the training I have been given and it has encouraged me to go out and reach those that need my medical advice and assistance whether it be applying implants, well baby clinics or attending to wounds and the like.

As a mother to three beautiful growing girls, I feel it is only right that I impart my medical knowledge to my children, and already my eldest has made it evident of her career path in medicine, as she has a fair idea in the use of everyday medication at a young age.

We each are authors of our own narratives in life and I have been blessed to have come from a family with medical backgrounds so from the onset, my narrative was clear in becoming the nurse I am today.