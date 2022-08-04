Frederick Mathew – Be positive

In my style of dance I try to incorporate a routine that will help me open up to people and express my feelings in a way that people can relate to without causing tension as not everyone accepts certain approaches and they automatically become ignorant in the judgement.

When I am faced with this type of negative reaction from people who don’t understand my craft I keep the mindset that “You may be spoiling me but you are also helping to push me to go further to be better” and each step is always set for the right path in my career as a dancer.

I started dancing back in 2006 from watching videos online and movies like ‘You Got Served’ which was quite the hit in Papua New Guinea when it first came out.

Before I joined WANSQUAD, the rest of the crew and I were all a part of other groups and the transition to becoming a unit under WANSQUAD and choosing to part ways with our former was hard but having the right personality and understanding was key to progress.

Being with WANSQUAD as a dance crew and family has meant the world to me as we have had the opportunity to experience many life changing things and I would say I have grown so much in doing life with these awesome gents.

I am a more confident person today than I was before and if I could give encouragement to any one person or people is that anything is possible and the world is your oyster, just be in a positive space with like-minded people who would rather see you rise than conspire to make you fail.