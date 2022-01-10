EverydayPeoplePNG : Rasan Kevau

My dream was to be in the PIH U19 Cricket PNG team and then make it as a Barramundis player.

When I was a small boy, I watched cricket on TV.

I always watched how the international players played. Now I still watch and have role models from other countries.

My role model in batting is Australian opening batter, David Warner, and in bowling it’s Mitchell Starc who is also an Australian cricketer.

I admire how they play.

I also look up to the PNG Barramundis captain, Assad Vala. I just like the way he plays his games.

I have been playing for about three years now.

I was with the Badili Wanderers cricket club before being scouted as a potential under 19 all-rounder.

Cricket has given me a dream and something to work for because I am currently not in the formal education system.

I cannot wait to play in the tournament, which is starting on January 14th.

I think our team is ready to take on the international teams.

When I go there [ICC U19 Men’s World Cup], I hope to make my country and my family proud.