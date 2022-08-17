Everyday People - Zola Sangga

She is the programme manager for Papua New Guinea’s Biodiversity and Climate Fund.

She has played a key role in the design and establishment of a first-of-its-kind Conservation Trust Fund for the country to support sustainable financing of protected areas and climate change adaptation.

Cool, calm and collected, Sangga says it is not mission impossible, adding that with great teamwork, they can achieve this goal.

“It’s really important that we pay attention to what is impacting our environment, it is mostly our actions and an imbalance in decision making that lead to adverse effects.”

Sangga says when it comes to her work, the main driving factor is, likeminded people who share her passion for protecting nature.

“I am motivated by people who take initiative and are committed to taking care of the natural environment in their community and who are not afraid to defend it.”

She says that her greatest role models are her parents, who have been the main support throughout her life.

“My parents have always been my greatest cheerleaders. They have allowed me the space to always be the best version of myself.”

Sangga is from a mixed parentage of West New Britain and Milne Bay Province, however, has lived in the city most of her life.

“I like to say that I am from Port Moresby. I grew up here and have lived here for as long as I can remember.”

Since joining the team, she has witnessed and supported UNDP’s efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country.

“UNDP is well placed in the country with various projects and programmes where the government is a major partner that contributes to achieving the SDGs.”

She highlighted the importance of SDG 5 - gender equality, and how UNDP has collaborated with other UN agencies and partners, to drive initiatives that promote and support women in Papua New Guinea.

“UNDP together with its sister agencies, development partners and the government have been instrumental in driving initiatives and programs that support efforts in highlighting the importance of gender equality in Papua New Guinea.

“Gender equality is a fundamental human right, but here in Papua New Guinea, women are still underrepresented in power and decision-making roles.”