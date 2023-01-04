Everyday People: Vernon Gawi

The scholarship is for the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program (Global UGRAD) which brings future leaders to the United States to experience higher education, gain critical professional skills, and explore new cultures and values.

Like many Papua New Guineans, Vernon’s journey has been an arduous and long one to get from Grade 12 to where he is today. At some stage, he felt that he should just give up on the idea of searching for knowledge and just be.

He shared that during his lower moments of life, that he should just hang out and see where life takes him, live each day without any plans and any effort.

Other times, he would feel so formidable, he went out and did incredible things which he felt contributed to society.

One of those days was, when Project Sepik, an NGO based in Wewak, reached out to meet him on a Zoom call. It was clear during the call that Vernon was compelled to do great things for his people and his country.

This very same Vernon whom many people who have engaged with, have describe him as: intelligent, practical, resourceful, optimistic and full of humility.

Vernon was selected for the Global UGRAD for many reasons. It is believed that Vernon has proven to lead in almost all sectors of the society, even down to his personal relationships.

Many people look up to him, including his peers.

As a Volunteer with an NGO campaigning for the safety of the Sepik River, called Project Sepik, he was the point of contact in Port Moresby.

He was asked what he would take with him to the USA. His response was fitting for a King, fitting for a great leader.

“I will tell people I meet in the United States about my home. I will teach them about my unique and sophisticated culture, how this shapes my identity, how I am connected to my environment. I will tell them: Preserving the environment is preserving my identity.”

Vernon will read 5 different courses within the Political Science degree program. These are: Empirical Political Analysis, International Political Economy, International Law & Institutions, Intelligence analysis and Introduction to Government & Politics.