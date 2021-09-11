Everyday People: Velma Vele

“I have five grown up children and then I have two little girls whom I got from my sister when she passed away with cervical cancer. The twin girls are three years old.

“My second born was working at Lamana but due to COVID-19 he got laid off. Now he’s at home looking after the twin girls. My third born was with customer care (Digicel) and the fourth one is still a new agent with (Digicel) Customer Care.

My husband used to work with Foreign Affairs but he resigned in 2010 and now he is also here as a security driver. When he was working with Foreign Affairs, we were posted to Vanimo and we stayed there for three years.

I started work with Digicel on March 05th 2014. I am happy to work with Digicel because they give me a good rate. I also see that here at Digicel there is no discrimination. (It) doesn’t matter what job we are doing in facilities, the staff treat us as equals. That’s why I am happy with Digicel. It takes good care for its employees.